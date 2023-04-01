Showcasing women in cinema from the UAE

The event is scheduled on April 8 at the Indian Consulate auditorium, from 5-8 pm.

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:33 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 2:00 PM

Under the aegis of the Indian Consulate, Dubai, film and entertainment journalist Manju Ramanan is hosting an event titled ‘Women in Cinema from the UAE’. The event is scheduled on April 8 at the Indian Consulate auditorium, from 5-8 pm.

The event’s panelists include Kalpana Iyer, pan Indian actor and dancer, Althea Kaushal, Bollywood screenwriter, Leila Masinei, director of the Meta Film Festival Dubai, Hasiba Freiha, actor and filmmaker, Mini Sarma line producer (Bollywood/ Hollywood/Hollywood/Arab cinema) and Akil, Butheina Kazim, founder and managing director of Cinema.

“Women in cinema in the UAE brings to light the women’s voices behind the profession of making, creating, showcasing and promoting films. All the women in the panel are powerhouses and the discussion aims to bring to light their work and expertise on a larger platform. I thank the Indian Consulate, Dubai for this opportunity,” says Ramanan.