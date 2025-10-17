  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:01 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Showcasing India’s ICT excellence to the world – ESC India Pavilion shines at Gitex 2025

The pavilion has been drawing exceptional footfall from global technology acquirers, investors, and innovators keen to collaborate with Indian companies

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 10:34 AM

Top Stories

Onboard the aid ship: How UAE crew steers 7,200 tons to Gaza

Onboard the aid ship: How UAE crew steers 7,200 tons to Gaza

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

New cricket format: Test Twenty launched; rules, global selection explained

New cricket format: Test Twenty launched; rules, global selection explained

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) inaugurated its well-appointed and tech-savvy India pavilion at Gitex Global Dubai 2025, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, being held from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Satish Sivan, consul-general of India in Dubai, along with Hammad Sayegh, VP – Jafza in the presence of a large gathering of ICT entrepreneurs, technocrats, equipment suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'Feared for my life': UAE expat recounts captivity in Israeli prison after Gaza flotilla seizure

thumb-image

IAME UAE Series Round 1 opens the 2025/2026 Season in Ras Al Khaimah

thumb-image

Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to 48-hour ceasefire

thumb-image

Sber joins global tech leaders at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, showcasing breakthrough technologies

thumb-image

India's Infosys raises bottom end of revenue outlook

 

“I congratulate ESC for its sustained efforts in promoting the Indian ICT industry globally and creating new pathways for market access,” said Sivan.

“Indian ICT products are increasingly in demand worldwide, and I am confident India will soon emerge as a major hub for electronic hardware as well, supported by the government’s pragmatic policies. I urge Indian entrepreneurs to leverage the UAE’s strategic location to expand into emerging markets like Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating.”

This year, over 450 Indian exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge products and innovations, including new product launches such as the “AI Interviewer”,  across Gitex Global and Expand North Star.

Among them, 100+ companies are exhibiting under the ESC India pavilion, representing the diversity and dynamism of India’s ICT sector.

The pavilion has been drawing exceptional footfall from global technology acquirers, investors, and innovators keen to collaborate with Indian companies.

Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC in Dubai, highlighted the growing momentum in India-UAE trade relations: India-UAE bilateral trade has already crossed the $100 billion mark in FY 2024–25, marking a major milestone in economic relations. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS), which enables trade in INR and AED, are expected to further boost cross-border commerce and reduce transaction costs.

“The UAE was India’s second-largest destination for electronics exports in FY 2024–25, with shipments valued at $3,697.84 million, underscoring its strategic importance for Indian exporters,” Vachani noted.