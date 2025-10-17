Showcasing India’s ICT excellence to the world – ESC India Pavilion shines at Gitex 2025

The Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) inaugurated its well-appointed and tech-savvy India pavilion at Gitex Global Dubai 2025, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, being held from October 13–17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Satish Sivan, consul-general of India in Dubai, along with Hammad Sayegh, VP – Jafza in the presence of a large gathering of ICT entrepreneurs, technocrats, equipment suppliers, and industry stakeholders.

“I congratulate ESC for its sustained efforts in promoting the Indian ICT industry globally and creating new pathways for market access,” said Sivan.

“Indian ICT products are increasingly in demand worldwide, and I am confident India will soon emerge as a major hub for electronic hardware as well, supported by the government’s pragmatic policies. I urge Indian entrepreneurs to leverage the UAE’s strategic location to expand into emerging markets like Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating.”

This year, over 450 Indian exhibitors are showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge products and innovations, including new product launches such as the “AI Interviewer”, across Gitex Global and Expand North Star.

Among them, 100+ companies are exhibiting under the ESC India pavilion, representing the diversity and dynamism of India’s ICT sector.

The pavilion has been drawing exceptional footfall from global technology acquirers, investors, and innovators keen to collaborate with Indian companies.

Kamal Vachani, regional director of ESC in Dubai, highlighted the growing momentum in India-UAE trade relations: India-UAE bilateral trade has already crossed the $100 billion mark in FY 2024–25, marking a major milestone in economic relations. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Local Currency Settlement System (LCSS), which enables trade in INR and AED, are expected to further boost cross-border commerce and reduce transaction costs.

“The UAE was India’s second-largest destination for electronics exports in FY 2024–25, with shipments valued at $3,697.84 million, underscoring its strategic importance for Indian exporters,” Vachani noted.