Shoppers seek more social, experience-based set-ups

D John Miller, Founder and CEO, DJM Capital

Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 4:34 PM

A shift in consumer behaviour is already underway with shoppers seeking more social, experience-based set-ups, leading to an uptick in shopping complexes that serve as both outlets for purchasing and opportunities to socialise with friends and families.

DJM Capital, California's leading investor-manager real estate group with two billion dollar assets under management, has already used this novel concept in its recent real estate acquisitions.

D John Miller, founder and CEO at DJM Capital, said: "Multiple years of experience and intensive market research indicate that people use e-commerce to purchase 'things', whether that be everyday essentials or luxury items. E-commerce is a great marketing strategy and tool; however, it fails to consider human nature — the need for social activity with friends, family, and other loved ones. What you can't get with e-commerce is the full sensory experience of sitting in a wonderful place with loved ones, for example, and being stimulated through touch, smell, entertainment, music, and food. There's a dire need for shopping complexes that allow consumers to enjoy a more holistic experience comfortably."

The company prioritises keeping up with changing trends in the retail sector and is quick to adapt and modify its strategy to changing landscapes. Built on the pillars of quality, integrity, and long-term investor relationships, DJM offers communities aesthetic, curated properties in line with a modern and luxurious lifestyle.