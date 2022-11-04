Shoppers attend the Mercato shopping mall’s 20th anniversary

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 5:24 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 5:26 PM

Dubai is known as shopping heaven for residents and tourists from all over the world, particularly from the region with its wide selection of shopping malls and open and sprawling markets across the city throughout the year. To offer unique opportunities and sale promotions, the Mercato mall in Jumeirah has completed 20 years and vowed to bring more attractions. Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, chairman of Al Zarooni Group of Companies, senior officials from the Dubai Police Department, the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, and the management of Mercato all attended a series of events held to commemorate the 20th anniversary, including giving away gold prizes and spreading joy to shoppers. On this occasion, Al Zarooni commented: “Today marks a special occasion for us. Since its opening in 2002, the mall has added great value to the retail and shopping malls. We will continue to invest in Mercato to maintain its market-leading position as we always aim to deliver the best to our community and beloved shoppers, serving the needs of residents in Jumeirah and surrounding areas. It also attracts tens of thousands of tourists from all over the world every year,” he added.