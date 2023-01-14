Shop and win stylish JAC J7 car at Arabian Center Mall

Published: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 10:45 AM Last updated: Sat 14 Jan 2023, 11:10 AM

Arabian Center Mall continues to excite shopaholics with its ‘Shop and Drive’ promotion. The two-month-long promotion began on December 14, providing shoppers with an excellent chance to bag incredible deals. The promotion runs until February 13. Shoppers can participate by spending Dh200 or more for a chance to enter the raffle draw.

Visitors can also combine receipts that add up to Dh200 or more to enter the draw. The much-awaited raffle for the stylish JAC J7 cars will next take place on February 14.

Roaming artists, balloon makers, and jugglers add more life to the festivities. Arabian Center is home to 200+ well-known brands, ranging from clothing, home furnishings, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to fashion accessories, and family entertainment. A one-stop destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a modern setting.

Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall sprawls a total site area of more than one million sq ft over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center can be reached via Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road,

making it easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. The mall is currently managed by PLEX Management Services, Al-Futtaim Malls’ newly launched asset management division.