Shoemart launches third annual Back-to-School Scholarship Campaign to support UAE students and families

As families across the UAE prepare for the new academic year, many continue to navigate the financial pressures that accompany the back-to-school season. From tuition fees and uniforms to books, transport, and everyday essentials, education-related expenses can place a significant strain on household budgets.

As one of the region's leading family footwear retailers, Shoemart continues to support families beyond the shopping experience through initiatives that create meaningful social impact. To help ease that burden while recognising students with ambition and potential, Shoemart has opened nominations for their third annual Back-to-School Scholarship Campaign. The community-focused initiative will award four scholarships worth Dh 15,000 each, with a total scholarship fund of Dh 60,000, to deserving students across the UAE, reinforcing the importance of making education more accessible for families.

Commenting on the initiative, Dinesh Shahani, president – shoe business, said: "Education has the power to open doors and create opportunities that last a lifetime. Through this scholarship campaign, we hope to make a meaningful difference for students and families while encouraging communities to come together in recognising young people with the passion and determination to succeed. As we mark the third year of this initiative, we remain committed to supporting education in ways that create a lasting impact beyond the classroom."

The scholarship campaign is being conducted in partnership with the Channel 4 Network, comprising Channel 4 FM, Radio 4 FM, Al Rabia FM, and Gold FM, enabling the initiative to reach communities across the UAE in English, Arabic, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Now in its third year, the Back-to-School Scholarship Campaign continues to reflect Shoemart's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves by investing in education and supporting families when they need it most. By helping reduce financial barriers and encouraging community participation, the initiative aims to ensure more students have the opportunity to pursue their educational aspirations with confidence.

Nominations are open until August 28, 2026. Eligible UAE residents are encouraged to submit their entries by sending "SHOEMART" to 6887 and follow updates across the participating Channel 4 Network radio stations.