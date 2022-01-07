Shivaay Kumar: An extraordinary child

The much-anticipated 17th edition of the India Book of Records 2022 has hit the stands and it’s wonderful to see that this year's biggest book of the year has over 5,000 submissions, comprising an entertaining read.

Explore one such incredible talent in the latest edition. The five-year old Shivaay Kumar (born on August 23, 2016) of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is currently residing in the UAE. On July 3, 2021, the young Kumar created the record for fluently reading maximum number of pages of a storybook — i.e. 201 pages of 15 story books including ‘The Ugly Duckling’, ‘Goldilocks’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘Little Red Hen’, ‘The Three Bears’, and ‘The Princess and the Pea’ upside down.

Last November, the child prodigy was also certified for reading the maximum number of words in a minute on July 3, 2021 — 208 words in a minute at the age of four years, 11 months and 19 days.