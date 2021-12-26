Shine up your brand by being a part of the world’s first megacity

Today, the internet plays an important role in our lives, whether it's for shopping, sharing opinions, making new acquaintances, or playing games. We live in a virtual world, to be honest.

New avenues of opportunity are emerging every second as the prominence of non-fungible tokens (NFT) escalates. Even though the internet may generate dream virtual realms and bring them to reality with virtual reality technology, Metaverse Dubai innovated a mean of comprehensive experience in the digital world by developing an all-inclusive interface that encompasses NFTs blockchain trading, digital real estate, and much more.

How often does someone tell you that you can make anything you imagine a reality? Probably not very often, right? In that scenario, Metaverse Dubai is ready to dazzle you. Many surprises await you, such as the META chain, as you plunge yourself into the world of AR technology. Using the most cutting-edge VR and AR technologies, you can take your experience to another level.

Scaling up

Metaverse Dubai is raising the bar for new travelers by being the first global virtual NFT platform built on a real-world map. It maintains the decentralisation and NFTs ideals derived from blockchain technology while adding newer infrastructure and more advanced functionality than its predecessor.

Manifest a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Metaverse Dubai, the world's first virtual NFT platform that enables you to create digital identities, participate in activities with acquaintances, build a community, and scale your business by buying, selling, and possessing NFT Lands in Dubai's Metaverse.

The future and beyond

There's no disputing that Metaverse is the way of the future, and blockchain holds a huge amount of potential. With the first-ever virtual megacity, acquiring land in Dubai's prime areas has never been easier.

Metaverse Dubai tends to control the territory of greater Dubai on the blockchain, which may surprise you. It implies that you will be given an opportunity in the world of NFT that will take you beyond your fevered imagination.

The present scenario

The present scenario of the Metaverse Dubai contains 220,000 blocks. The first round of participation is restricted to MVP coin holders; the whitelist of those who will be granted this access was revealed on December 21. The participation event concluded at 12 pm and 8 pm in two shifts.

Metaverse Dubai has stated various regulations related to hex purchases and acquisition to make the lot division highly fascinating and unique. You must purchase at least nine hexs during the first week, seven and a half hexs during the second week, and a single Hex during the third week from the schedule.

In the Metaverse, a single Hex (NFT lot) is valued at 3,000 MVP coins or 100 BUSD. MVP coins can be acquired through Bitmart and P2PB2B trading platforms, according to Metaverse Dubai.

Metaverse Dubai is completely focused on building the META chain — a unique blockchain technology that will allow Metaverse Dubai to flourish and thrive at unbelievable rates.

You can start your journey with as little as 100 BUSD and land acquisition has never been easier.

All you have to do to acquire land is:

Firstly, you must connect and interlink the MetaMask on the BSC Chain; then, you must choose the land you wish to acquire.

Nonetheless, you should be aware that your initial purchase should be limited and that you must follow the guidelines outlined in the table below. You must pay 100 BUSD for each hex or block. You have the option of paying 100 BUSD or 3,000 MVP coins. You have the choice of either of these options.

You will obtain NFT lands once you have paid the required amount, which you can trade or resell later.

The grand opening and partner announcement took place on December 19 at 8 pm.

