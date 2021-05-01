- EVENTS
Shine bright with Inglot’s two-fold Ramadan line made for every woman
The internationally celebrated beauty brand, Inglot, has announced the launch of its seasonal Ramadan collection. The collection is two-fold; the moon and the stars. Designed to suit every woman’s skin tone, this collection will be an immediate staple for each makeup case. The moon collection is characterised by cooler tones that complement silver while the stars collection includes shades that go perfectly with gold. All shades are new additions to the catalogue and available in limited quantities.
All nail enamels included are the O2M formula. The lipstick textures vary four matte lipsticks, two lip stains and two creamy lip tints. Each curated eyeshadow palette is a mix of matte and glittery to take you from before Iftar to after Suhoor. Inglot is also releasing limited edition designs of cult favourites, Kohl Pencil 01 and Promise Mascara.
