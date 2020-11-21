Shifa International first in South Asia to offer home health services
Dubai - Shifa Integrated Health Technology (SIHT), a sister organisation of Shifa International Hospitals, has become the first healthcare services provider to be accredited by the Joint Commission Organization in entire Central as well as across South Asia region for meeting of more than 1,000 standards of quality home health services.
Shifa Integrated Health Technology has achieved this distinguished milestone for its ‘eShifa Home Health Services’ that are termed on a par with all the international standards.
A ceremony was organized at Shifa International Hospital where Dr Manzur H. Qazi, chairman of Shifa International Hospital, was the chief guest.
Addressing the occasion, Dr Qazi lauded the efforts of eShifa initiative and said that it is a matter of immense pride for Pakistan to joining the prestigious international club in innovative healthcare services. He lauded the efforts of eShifa initiative and said that it is a matter of immense pride for Pakistan to joining the prestigious international club in innovative healthcare services.
He said that the healthcare services in Pakistan currently are facing a huge challenge keeping in view growing demand of quality health services and such initiatives would not only help in coping with the challenges for healthcare sector at national level but they would also provide a relative ease and affordability to the end users of these services.
Dr Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaq, chief executive of eShifa Home Health Services, while presenting overall landscape of home health services in Pakistan, said that the load on traditional healthcare services structures in the country has increased tremendously over the years. Therefore, the situation demands to devise alternate solutions and options for the users of healthcare services.
“The home health services being offered by eShifa are already receiving tremendous response from the users due to our comprehensive follow-up systems,” he added.
Taimoor Shah, chief operating officer at SIHT, stated that accreditation achievement has a special significance as the Covid-19 has already compelled the world to explore alternate healthcare solutions while ensuring high quality services blended with the affordability. He said that the concept of home health services is entirely different from ‘telemedicine’ that at best could be just a smaller company of these services.
He said that to date only 24 organisations in healthcare sector have been awarded this unique accreditation globally.
