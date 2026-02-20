Sheroes 2026 set to celebrate International Women’s Day with art, dialogue and purpose

Funun Arts Group, in collaboration with Khaleej Times, will present the fourth edition of Sheroes from March 5 to 8, 2026, at the Khaleej Times headquarters, marking International Women’s Day through a dynamic blend of art, leadership dialogue and purposeful engagement.

Aligned with this year’s global theme, ‘Give to Gain’, Sheroes 2026 places focus on the power of shared knowledge, mentorship, creativity, and collective support in advancing inclusive and sustainable progress.

The four-day initiative will feature a curated art exhibition, live art sessions, panel discussions, art talks and wellness session, bringing together artists, entrepreneurs, professionals and thought leaders. At its core, Sheroes is more than an event, it is a growing cultural platform that celebrates women’s leadership while encouraging collaboration and shared responsibility across communities.

Speaking about the initiative, Shiba Khan, founder and director of Funun Arts Group, said: “Sheroes is rooted in the belief that when we give — our knowledge, our creativity, our encouragement — we create an ecosystem where growth becomes collective. ‘Give to Gain’ is not just a theme; it is a mindset that empowers individuals to rise together.”

Organised by Funun Arts Group and powered by Khaleej Times, Sheroes reflects the strength of collaboration between the creative and media sectors in the UAE, reinforcing a shared commitment to dialogue, empowerment, and cultural impact.

Founded by Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, Funun Arts Group has emerged as a prominent cultural platform in the UAE, championing art as a catalyst for leadership, empowerment, and social progress.

Sheroes 2026 is proudly supported by 19AGH, Ahmed Al Maghribi, and The Green Revolution.