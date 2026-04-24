Sheroes 2026 returns with ‘Give to Gain’ — a celebration of women, unity and purpose

Funun Arts Group, in collaboration with Khaleej Times, will host the fourth edition of Sheroes on May 7 and 8, 2026, at the Khaleej Times headquarters, bringing together art, dialogue and community engagement to mark International Women’s Day. Aligned with the global theme ‘Give to Gain’, this year’s edition will explore the role of shared knowledge, creativity and mentorship in driving collective growth and more inclusive progress.

The two-day initiative will feature a curated art exhibition, panel discussions, wellness sessions, live art experiences and interactive engagements. The programme is designed to create space for meaningful conversations while encouraging collaboration among artists, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry voices.

A key highlight of the event is the ‘We stand with UAE’ collaborative painting, where artists, Khaleej Times employees and participants will contribute to a collective artwork symbolising unity and shared values. The initiative reflects how art continues to serve as a platform for expression and social connection.

“SHEROES is rooted in the belief that when we give — our knowledge, creativity and encouragement — we create an ecosystem where growth becomes collective,” said Shiba Khan, Founder and Director of Funun Arts Group. “’Give to Gain’ is not just a theme; it reflects a mindset that encourages individuals and communities to move forward together.”

The event takes place against the backdrop of the UAE’s continued emphasis on cultural engagement, community building and social cohesion, providing a supportive environment for initiatives that bring people together through shared purpose.

Founded by Shiba Khan and Farah Khan, Funun Arts Group has established itself as a cultural platform in the UAE, focusing on art as a tool for empowerment, leadership and community-driven progress.