Sheikh Nahyan receives special recognition from global Sikh community

In a historic celebration of interfaith respect and unity, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was presented with the prestigious Special Recognition Award by representatives of the global Sikh community. The award acknowledges Sheikh Nahyan’s outstanding efforts in championing interfaith harmony, fostering cultural diversity, and nurturing a society rooted in peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

The ceremony, held at the Round Majlis in Sheikh Nahyan's Palace in Abu Dhabi, followed the 13th annual World Sikh Awards, which took place on December 26, 2024, in Dubai. Originally scheduled to be presented during the event, the award was later bestowed in the UAE capital, underscoring the significance of this accolade.

The delegation presenting the award included Dr Navdeep Singh Bansal, founder of the World Sikh Awards, and Surender Singh Khandari, chairman of the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Navdeep Singh Bansal remarked, “This award is a heartfelt tribute from the Sikh community worldwide to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan. His unwavering commitment to fostering dialogue between cultures and faiths has united communities and inspired harmony. The UAE, under his visionary leadership, stands as a beacon of tolerance and inclusivity. We are honoured to celebrate his remarkable contributions.” Accepting the award, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from the Sikh community. Your values of service, humility, and unity resonate strongly with the principles we uphold in the UAE. Together, we are striving to create a world where mutual respect and understanding rise above differences, paving the way for a brighter, more harmonious future for all.”

This landmark presentation underscores the UAE’s pivotal role as a global leader in advancing interfaith harmony and mutual respect. It serves as a powerful testament to the shared values that bind communities and cultures together, reinforcing the vision of a world united in diversity.