Sheikh Nahyan inaugurates IBPG Business Conclave 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the IBPG Business Conclave 2026 in Abu Dhabi, highlighting the deep-rooted UAE–India partnership and the significant contribution of generations of Indians to the UAE’s growth and development.

Organised by the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG), Abu Dhabi, the conclave was held under the theme ‘Legacy, Leadership and Leap’ and was attended by Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, along with senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan said UAE–India relations extend far beyond economic interests and are founded on a long history of trust, mutual understanding and constructive cooperation.

He paid tribute to generations of Indian entrepreneurs, doctors, teachers, engineers, professionals and skilled workers who have contributed to the UAE’s development, noting that their achievements have become an integral part of the nation’s success story.

Sheikh Nahyan also announced that the Republic of India will be the State Guest of Honour at the National Festival of Tolerance next month, reflecting the special relationship between the two countries.

Reflecting on the conclave theme, Sheikh Nahyan said legacy represents the achievements built over generations, while leadership is about identifying opportunities, driving change and inspiring others with a vision for the future. Looking towards the leap, he highlighted emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence, SMEs, entrepreneurship and the energy transition, noting the UAE’s strong investment in future technologies and India’s exceptional depth of knowledge, talent and expertise. He called on the business community to translate the discussions at the conclave into tangible partnerships, investments, businesses and new opportunities.

Rajiv Shah, president of IBPG Abu Dhabi, said: "The India–UAE relationship goes far beyond trade and investment. It is built on trust, friendship, shared aspirations and the contributions of generations of Indians who have made the UAE their home. Through the IBPG Business Conclave, we aim to create a platform that honours this legacy, engages with the leadership of today and looks confidently towards what our two countries can achieve together in the future."

The conclave brought together prominent leaders from government, business, finance and industry for discussions around legacy, business leadership, diplomatic leadership and leap, exploring the evolution of the UAE–India partnership and opportunities for its next generation.

Speakers included Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh, Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Essa Abdulla Al Ghurair, Sharad Bhandari, Adeeb Ahamed, Nilesh Ved, Siddharth Balachandran, Rajesh Kannan and other leading business and professional figures.

The programme concluded with a special address by Dr Anand Ranganathan on “India Towards 2047 – Opportunities and Challenges”.

IBPG aims to establish the Business Conclave as a recurring platform for strengthening dialogue, collaboration and economic engagement between India and the UAE.