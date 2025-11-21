Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi witnesses graduation of 630 students

In the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, celebrated the graduation of 630 students across its various colleges at the Convocation 2025 ceremony held at Thumbay Grounds, Thumbay Medicity. Families, faculty members, and healthcare leaders witnessed students from medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, healthcare management, and other health science programmes receive their degrees.

The GMU ‘At a Glance’ presentation was followed by the award of the degrees and the administration of the graduate oath. Presiding over the ceremony, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, congratulated the graduates and highlighted GMU’s expanding academic and clinical ecosystem, anchored within Thumbay Medicity’s network of advanced teaching hospitals, research facilities, and simulation institute.

Professor Manda Venkatramana, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, commended the graduates for their perseverance and thanked parents, faculty, and clinical preceptors for nurturing a new generation of globally competent healthcare professionals.

During the ceremony, GMU conferred honorary doctorates upon Mirza Al Sayegh and Feroz Allana in recognition of their outstanding contributions to society. Additionally, the university awarded four Honorary Professorships to distinguished leaders in medicine and healthcare: Dr Samih Tarabichi, Dr Abdulla Al Khayat, Dr Abdulrahim Mustafawi, and Dr Humaid Al Shamsi, celebrating their significant achievements in advancing clinical excellence, academic medicine, and healthcare innovation.

Students will continue to benefit from practical training across the Thumbay Academic Health System, including Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Dental Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, long-term care facilities, and teaching environments, serving diverse patient communities across the region. As graduates begin their professional journeys in leading medical institutions and research centers around the world, the Convocation 2025 ceremony reaffirmed Gulf Medical University’s commitment to shaping the future of healthcare education and strengthening the global healthcare workforce. The event concluded with remarks from the Student Council President and the formal dissolution of the convocation.