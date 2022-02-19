Sheba Medical Centre, Medcare Women and Children Hospital join hands

The first of its kind webinar between Sheba and Medcare since the signing of the Abraham Accords, was led by Prof.

Sheba Medical Centerrecently collaborated with Medcare Women and Children Hospital on a first-ever educational webinar on women’s care.

International experts from Medcare and Sheba addressed a gathering of medical professionals from the region in an accredited educational webinar titled ‘Paradigm Shift in Polycystic Ovary Syndrome’ (PCOS). The first of its kind webinar between Sheba and Medcare since the signing of the Abraham Accords, was led by Prof. Jaron Rabinovici, head of department and vice-chairman of the division of obstetrics and gynecology, and Dr Keren Ofir, director of high-risk pregnancy clinics at Sheba Medical Center.

Yoel Har-Even, director, international business division — Sheba Global, said: “During the past 18 months, Sheba has been enhancing its efforts in the GCC by offering a variety of services, with a specific focus on medical education. Medcare is one of the leading healthcare systems with a focus on teaching. The objective is to collaborate with Medcare to achieve comprehensive care.”

Dr Shanila Laiju, group CEO, Medcare, said: “Through this collaboration model from different countries, we will continue to provide advanced healthcare services to our patients at Medcare Women and Children Hospital.”