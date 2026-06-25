SHE International Pageant & Awards Season 4 returns to Dubai in a spectacular celebration of women empowerment

The highly anticipated SHE International Pageant & Awards Season 4 proudly presented by Ladyz Fuzion is set to dazzle Dubai on Friday, June 26, 2026 at the prestigious Zabeel Ladies Club Amphitheatre bringing together inspiring women, influential leaders, entrepreneurs, artists and changemakers for an unforgettable evening of glamour, recognition, empowerment and celebration.

Widely recognised as one of the region's most inspiring platforms for women, the event will showcase the grand SHE International Pageant Finale, honoring remarkable women who embody confidence, resilience, leadership, and purpose. The evening will also feature the prestigious Women's Recognition Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements across business, entrepreneurship, social impact, arts, fashion, wellness and community leadership.

Guests can look forward to an extraordinary experience filled with exclusive fashion runway showcases, captivating live performances, inspiring industry experts, celebrity appearance, networking opportunities and a vibrant Mini Exhibition featuring women-led brands from the worlds of beauty, wellness, fashion, jewellery, lifestyle, food and luxury services.

Adding star power and elegance to the occasion, acclaimed television actress and model Akanksha Juneja will grace the event as Celebrity Guest and Jury Member, bringing her charisma, industry expertise, and inspirational journey to the SHE International stage.

For more than 25 years, SHE International has remained dedicated to empowering women by creating transformative opportunities for personal growth, professional visibility, confidence building, leadership development, and meaningful connections. The platform continues to champion the belief that every woman deserves to be celebrated, recognized and given the opportunity to shine.

This year's edition promises to be bigger, more glamorous and more impactful than ever, uniting a dynamic community of women who are breaking barriers, inspiring change and shaping the future.