SHE Awards X Summit Dubai Season 6 to celebrate women of impact

SHE Awards X Summit Dubai returns for Season 6 on October 4 at Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, bringing together a community of women leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, public figures, speakers and changemakers for an evening dedicated to recognition, leadership, visibility and meaningful connections.

Founded under the Ladyz Fuzion platform by Saira Sara, SHE Awards has evolved into a growing recognition and networking platform celebrating women from diverse industries and backgrounds. This year’s theme, “Woman of Impact – Leadership, Legacy, Visibility,” reflects the event’s focus on women who are building businesses, influencing communities, challenging traditional boundaries and creating meaningful impact through their work.

Season 6 will feature a combination of keynote addresses, panel discussions, award recognitions, networking, brand showcases, red carpet interactions, entertainment and experiential audience activities, creating an environment where recognition goes beyond the stage and translates into new conversations and collaborations.

Among the distinguished guests joining this year are Cláudia Pinto, founder of Empowering Women Middle East and Women in UAE, senior government advisor in philanthropy and sustainability; and Dr Salwa Arfaoui, global real estate strategist, AI & Digital Innovation Thought Leader, founder of Women of Vision and wealth education mentor, both joining as guests of honour and keynote speakers.

The event will also welcome Viktoriia Vent, executive and private banker, women’s empowerment advocate and published author, as a Keynote Speaker, alongside a growing line-up of speakers including Dania Kazan, Eng. Maitha Alblooshi, Diji Shujahi, Hanan Al Sammak and Danielle White, as well as special guests from business, media, law, fashion, finance, entrepreneurship and leadership.

Special guests and personalities joining Season 6 include Aisha Alshamsi, Yana Abboud, Reham Elkhatib, Chorouk Chelouati and celebrity actress Akanksha Juneja, among others.

A key element of SHE Awards Dubai is its multi-category recognition platform, which includes community, corporate, business, fashion, celebrity, exclusive and iconic awards, recognising women at different stages of their professional and personal journeys.

Beyond the awards ceremony, guests will experience interactive elements including live acting activities with celebrity actress Akanksha Juneja, audience entertainment segments, Best Dressed Woman recognition, red carpet interviews, wellness activities and networking opportunities.

Speaking about Season 6, founder Saira Sara said: "SHE Awards was created to give women a platform where their journey, work and impact can be seen and recognised. Season 6 is not only about awards, it is about bringing women together, creating visibility, building meaningful connections and opening doors for future collaborations."

The evening will conclude with the awards ceremony, recognition segments, group photographs and dinner, bringing together guests from across the UAE and international communities.

Event details

SHE Awards X Summit Dubai – Season 6

Date: October 4, 2026

Time: 4pm – 10pm

Venue: Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Theme: Woman of Impact – Leadership, legacy, visibility