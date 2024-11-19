Shaun Agostine premieres ‘Sound of My Music’: A world-first 360° concert in Dubai

Shaun Agostine is celebrated worldwide as a young musical prodigy.

Internationally renowned and award winning piano virtuoso and composer Shaun Agostine is set to captivate Dubai audiences with a groundbreaking live music experience — Sound of My Music.

Premiering on November 21 at the Theatre of Digital Arts in Dubai, this world-first 360° concert promises an immersive, multi-dimensional journey into Agostine’s artistic world.

Awarded in Las Vegas at only 15 as “The Genius of Music”; nicknamed by international media and critics as "The Chopin of This Century" and "The Next Beethoven," Shaun is celebrated worldwide as a young musical prodigy.

He composed his first piece at age eight, quickly taking his original works on tour and captivating audiences globally. Shaun has performed his compositions in concert halls from Monaco to Dubai, London to Las Vegas, Paris to Rome, Lebanon to Abu Dhabi, Munich to São Paulo, San Francisco to New York, Berkeley to Los Angeles, Palo Alto and more.

At 14, during his TED Talk, he shared his aspiration to score films — a dream he’s now fulfilling as a Hollywood composer, marking a thrilling new chapter in his career.

Throughout his remarkable journey, Shaun has earned numerous awards and garnered media praise for his outstanding talent. His global performances reveal the deep impact his music has made, while his dedication to philanthropy remains unwavering, as he’s devoted countless performances and resources to causes such as ALS research and pediatric cancer.

With ‘Sound of My Music’, Agostine aims to redefine how audiences experience live performances. The concert will immerse attendees in a 360-degree soundscape, enveloping them in every note and rhythm and allowing them to feel each piece as it was meant to be experienced. This unique setup represents the next chapter in Agostine’s creative evolution and his desire to connect deeply with his audience. Invitation to experience music Sofya Shamuzova, CEO of the Shamuzzi Group and Curator of the 360° experience, described the concert’s innovative nature: “Sound of My Music is much more than a concert; it’s an invitation to experience music in a completely new way. Dubai audiences will witness Shaun’s extraordinary talent and creativity in an environment that surrounds them with sound, transporting them into the heart of his music.” Shaun Agostine shared his excitement for the Dubai premiere: “I have always wanted to create a performance where the audience can feel the music just as I do — surrounded by every note, every emotion. Debuting this show in Dubai is a thrill, and I am excited to share this journey with my audience. With the stage set for *Sound of My Music*, attendees are in for an unforgettable evening, blending musical mastery with innovative technology to create an immersive concert unlike any other. This is more than a show; it’s a rare opportunity to experience the essence of Agostine’s music in a way that resonates deeply and personally.

Tickets are now available on Platinumlist. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime experience to witness a visionary artist at work.