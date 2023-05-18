Sharjah student beats 60+ schools to grab this year’s outstanding STEM student trophy after innovative project showcase

Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 3:13 PM Last updated: Thu 18 May 2023, 3:16 PM

The award was presented to Naomi Maetel Madrid Ibe, a year 10A GEMS Cambridge International Private School student

Sharjah-based GEMS Cambridge International Private School has received the prestigious Outstanding STEM Student Secondary honour during the 4th edition of the Global Annual STEM Best Practice Summit and Awards 2023.

The award, which was presented to Naomi Maetel Madrid Ibe, a year 10A GEMS Cambridge International Private School student, was in recognition of her innovative projects. Over 60 schools from nine Middle Eastern countries and India participated in the highly-competitive annual event.

Organised in association with Autodesk and American University in Dubai, the initiative aims to create and empower an atmosphere for the promotion of excellence, Innovation, and best practices in STEM education.

Born winner

Ibe's Flotation project, a hybrid renewable energy system combining tidal, wind, and solar power, along with AlTa3afi, an innovative global transportation solution, won top honours. Naomi's STEM award follows previous accolades, including runner-up at First Lego Season Regional Innovation and national and regional champion in 2022.

These recognitions have also enabled her to share her knowledge and experience through various outreach and networking programs. Her innovative ideas, charisma and passion serve as an inspiration and motivation to aspiring innovators in the region. This, according to her mentors, will have a positive impact on the student making her a role model that other students can emulate.

Nurturing creative minds

Commenting on the iconic milestone, GEMS Cambridge International Private School Principal and CEO, Albie Huyser expressed her gratitude for being recognized for nurturing innovative minds.

“We are honoured to be awarded this auspicious award, demonstrating our strong commitment to encouraging and nurturing young and innovative minds to be responsible future leaders. Naomi’s wins at the various innovation events signify how important it is to create an environment where young minds can exercise their creativity. These award-winning projects further demonstrate and underscore our unwavering support for sustainability and the importance of a clean environment,” said Albie Huyser.

STEM Best Practice Summits and Awards are unique independent Summit series designed to provide a platform for STEM Educators, school leadership teams, and corporates to discuss and share best practices in STEM education.

Sheillie Kumar Chaudhary, head of innovation and UAE national agenda and coach, GCS, who was also present to witness this milestone, said, “We are proud to be recognized for coming up with high-impact ideas to existing environmental challenges and most importantly, at a very young age. We have demonstrated why it is important to have an inclusive process by also involving our children in the conversation about formulating sustainable solutions. Our students have also shown keen interest in being part of the solution by taking the lead role in contributing their ideas and time.”

The selection process for the STEM Awards aimed at identifying outstanding STEM students, outstanding STEM teachers and outstanding STEM clubs in various regional schools. The panel of judges consisted of STEM experts, members of leading universities and education ministries, and consultants.