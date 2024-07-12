Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 1:01 PM

Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has announced the creation of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone (COMTECH) by decree. This new initiative is designed to cater to entrepreneurs and companies operating within the communication technologies industry, reinforcing Sharjah's reputation as a pioneer in economic advancement.

What is COMTECH?

The Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone is a strategic move to make Sharjah a go-to destination for innovation and growth in the communication technologies sector.

The new hub aims to achieve several objectives. Firstly, by launching COMTECH, Sharjah seeks to enhance its global presence in communication technologies. The zone is designed to attract top international businesses and skilled professionals by providing a premier environment. Additionally, it aims to promote investment in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, data centres, and innovative communication solutions. COMTECH is envisioned as a catalyst for driving technological advancements across various sectors. Furthermore, the zone is committed to building local expertise in communication technologies, offering training and growth opportunities to develop local talent.

Why should entrepreneurs take note?

COMTECH is tailored to empower entrepreneurs and businesses looking to tap into the burgeoning communication technologies market in the region. Here's what it offers:

Autonomy and efficiency: Enjoy financial and administrative independence for hassle-free operations.

Prime location: The zone is located in Kalba city, offering excellent connectivity to regional and international partners.

User-friendly regulations: Benefit from simplified rules and competitive business incentives for easy setup and operation.

State-of-the-art facilities: Access to advanced data centers and high-speed connectivity to meet modern business needs. Seamless business setup in UAE Business Link, a top-tier business setup service based in the UAE, proudly extends its full support to entrepreneurs eager to set up shop in the bustling Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone (COMTECH). With an impressive track record of over 15 years, they offer tailored guidance on all aspects of company formation, including regulatory compliance, choosing the right business name, and selecting the ideal location within the vibrant COMTECH community. Their expertise doesn't stop at Sharjah; we're also well-versed in the Dubai market, making us a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs seeking to establish a strong foothold in the UAE. Hatem Elsafty, CEO of Business Link, expressed his excitement regarding the potential of this initiative. He emphasised that "COMTECH is not only aimed at attracting businesses but also at creating a center for innovation. Through the offering of tax breaks and simplified procedures, it also encourages investments in the communication technology sector, leading to job creation, increased foreign direct investments, and a positive impact on Sharjah's GDP."

In essence, the Sharjah Communication Technologies Free Zone represents a unique opportunity for companies and entrepreneurs seeking to innovate and thrive in the communication technologies sector. With its strategic vision and supportive environment, COMTECH is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology in the region.