Sharjah K-12 enrollment reaches 251,000 in academic year 2025

Sharjah’s K-12 education sector has reached approximately 251,000 students, with 83% enrolled in private schools, according to research and analysis by global strategy consultancy firm L.E.K. Consulting. Since 2019, private K-12 enrolment in the emirate has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%, with the international curriculum segment expanding slightly faster at 3.6%, over the same period

The research highlights structural demand drivers underpinning this growth. Expatriates represent ~ 90% of Sharjah’s population, while the 4–18 age cohort accounts for ~17.5%, supporting sustained demand for private schooling. The emirate’s tuition landscape is increasingly diversified across four distinct price segments, with the premium segment (AED 40,000–60,000) recording the fastest growth. A supportive regulatory environment, including full foreign ownership of private education institutions, regulated fee increases, and favorable visa provisions, has further strengthened investor confidence.

These findings were presented during a pre-conference workshop led by L.E.K. Consulting’s Global Education Practice at the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education 2026. Delivered in partnership with the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) and in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), the workshop examined Sharjah’s evolving K-12 landscape and its growing appeal as a rising global education investment destination.

The workshop convened senior leaders from across the education sector, alongside regulators and policymakers to discuss independent market analysis and strategic insights covering enrolment trends, curriculum dynamics, pricing segmentation, capacity utilization, and key demographic and regulatory drivers shaping future growth.

Ashwin Assomull, Partner and Head of the Global Education Practice at L.E.K. Consulting, said: “Sharjah offers a compelling combination of a growing private K-12 market, strong demographic demand, and a supportive regulatory environment, creating a scalable, long-term opportunity for investors. With private schools already representing the majority of enrollment, the market is well positioned for continued expansion.

The workshop provided a platform for engagement between policymakers, investors, and education operators, facilitating discussion around the structural factors shaping the future of private education in Sharjah and the wider UAE.