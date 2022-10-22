Sharjah home to Aster Hospital’s new multi-speciality facility

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of theSharjah Executive Council, inaugurating Aster Hospital, Sharjah.

Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 1:39 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 2:03 PM

Aster Hospital has opened a 100-bed multi-speciality hospital in Sharjah. The medical facility, spread across 200,000 sq ft, was inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The hospital has a team of experienced doctors with proven clinical excellence and support staff to offer exceptional patient care and medical outcomes. Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We are proud to dedicate our fifth Aster Hospital in the UAE and 30th across the region to the people of Sharjah. The 100-bed facility, equipped with modern healthcare infrastructure brings highly skilled professionals who will provide a full spectrum of secondary and tertiary care services to our patients.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director at Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Our vision for Aster Hospitals in the UAE has been to offer quality care closer to the homes of people. The new hospital is yet another milestone in our journey, which will deliver upon our brand promise — ‘We’ll Treat You Well’, as we continue to expand our offering in secondary and quaternary care.”