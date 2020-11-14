Sharjah Film Platform returns, showcases films by regional talent
Sharjah — The Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual film festival, Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), returns for its third edition from November 14 to 21, with more than 60 short and feature-length films in the narrative, documentary and experimental categories.
Included in the screening programme are the UAE, Middle East and world premieres, as well as recent releases by early-career and established local, regional and international filmmakers.
“There is an exceptional community of filmmakers in the UAE and the surrounding region, and through the establishment of Sharjah Film Platform in 2018, we aimed to build on the Foundation’s longstanding support for filmmakers and help bring their work to wider international audiences,” said foundation director Hoor Al Qasimi.
Al Qasimi added: “The substantial developments happening this year — the inclusion of an online screening component for the festival and the launch of the SFP Industry Hub — allow us to build on our commitment to film by bringing the work of incredible filmmakers from the region straight into the homes of viewers around the world and by creating new infrastructure to support emerging filmmakers and lay the groundwork for more risk-taking, experimental and exceptional films in the years to come.”
Visit its website to know more.
