Sharjah Central Mall strengthens fashion offering with the opening of Max Fashion

Sharjah Central Mall has further strengthened its retail offering with the opening of Max Fashion’s 47th store in the UAE, adding another established fashion brand to its growing mix of retailers and enhancing choice for shoppers in Sharjah.

The new 14,479 sq ft Max Fashion store, which is the brand’s seventh outlet in Sharjah, offers a convenient and accessible destination for shoppers looking for contemporary fashion across women’s, men’s and children’s categories. Strategically located within the mall, the store is designed to provide an engaging and seamless shopping experience, bringing together fashion, quality and value under one roof.

The addition of Max Fashion, a part of Landmark Group, further complements Sharjah Central Mall’s diverse retail mix, which brings together a wide range of fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, dining and everyday shopping options under one destination. With a focus on offering shoppers greater choice and convenience, the mall continues to expand its tenant mix with brands and experiences that cater to the evolving needs of the surrounding community.

The new Max Fashion store features a refreshed retail environment, with an extensive assortment of on-trend apparel, footwear and accessories for the entire family. Its opening also adds greater depth to the mall’s fashion offering, giving shoppers access to one of the region’s established value-fashion brands.

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager – Dubai and Northern Emirates, Line Investments & Property L.L.C., said: "We are pleased to welcome Max Fashion to Sharjah Central Mall. The addition of the brand further strengthens our retail offering and gives visitors greater choice across fashion categories. As we continue to enhance the mix of brands and experiences at our destinations, we remain focused on creating convenient and engaging shopping environments that respond to the evolving needs of our customers."

The opening marks another step in Max Fashion’s continued expansion in the UAE. With a growing presence across the country, including other Line Investments & Property shopping malls, the brand continues to bring accessible and contemporary fashion closer to customers across key retail destinations.