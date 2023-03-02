Sharaf Exchange opens three new branches in Abu Dhabi to better serve customers

Inaguration of Reef Village branch

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 10:58 AM

On March 1, Sharaf Exchange inaugurated its three new branches in Abu Dhabi. The locations of the branches are at Al Falah Street, Capital Mall, and Al Reef Villas. With these three, the total number of Sharaf Exchange branches in the UAE has gone up to 42.

Inaguration of Capital Mall Branch

The inauguration was held in the presence of Yasser Sharaf, vice-president, group retail and financial services; Ahmed Bu Abdullah, board member – Sharaf Exchange; Imad ul Malik, CEO; Zainuddin Amravatiwala, CBO; officials from Sharaf Exchange and media personnel etc.

Inaguration of Al Falah Street branch

A part of Sharaf Group, Sharaf Exchange, established in 1996 is one of the UAE's leading providers of remittances and financial solutions. In order to improve accessibility, convenience, and ease of payment across the globe, the Sharaf Exchange continues to expand its network. The branches offer a one-stop-shop solution to their customers for all their Personal and Corporate remittance, Forex requirements, and WPS Salary processing.

In his remarks at the opening of the new branches in Abu Dhabi, Sharaf said: "The opening of our new Sharaf Exchange branches is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible experience and services."

Malik said: “We are excited to open our new branches in Abu Dhabi to provide our customers with even greater convenience and accessibility, we always want to be close to our customers as much as possible and as per our tagline which is ‘You deserve the best’, we always want to give best to our customers.”