Sharaf DG partners with MiPhi Semiconductors to expand enterprise and AI storage solutions in the UAE

Sharaf DG, one of the UAE’s leading electronics and technology retailers, has announced a strategic distribution partnership with MiPhi Semiconductors, a joint venture between India’s Micromax Informatics and Taiwan-based Phison Electronics. The partnership marks another step in Sharaf DG’s efforts to strengthen its technology portfolio and expand access to advanced storage solutions in the UAE.

Under the partnership, Sharaf DG will serve as MiPhi’s distribution partner in the UAE, supporting its efforts to expand market access and strengthen its regional presence.

The collaboration will initially focus on enterprise SSDs and AI-driven storage solutions, with opportunities to expand into consumer storage and embedded memory as the partnership evolves. It also enables MiPhi to bring its advanced storage technologies to ay wider customer base in the UAE while supporting its long-term international growth ambitions.

Commenting on the partnership, Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG, said: "As businesses accelerate their digital transformation and explore the potential of artificial intelligence, access to dependable, high-performance technology infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. Our partnership with MiPhi brings together advanced storage expertise and Sharaf DG’s strong understanding of the UAE market. With an initial focus on enterprise and AI storage solutions, we see an opportunity to address evolving business requirements while expanding our technology portfolio. We look forward to building a strong, long-term relationship that delivers value to customers and businesses across the region."

Vikas Jain, co-founder, MiPhi, added: "The next wave of technology growth will be defined not just by computing power, but by the infrastructure that enables data to move, scale and perform efficiently. As AI adoption accelerates, storage is becoming an increasingly critical part of the digital ecosystem. At MiPhi, we are combining Phison’s global semiconductor expertise with Micromax’s manufacturing capabilities and market understanding to address these evolving needs. Our partnership with Sharaf DG represents an important step in taking these capabilities to international markets, beginning with the UAE. We see this collaboration as the foundation for a long-term relationship that can create meaningful opportunities across the broader technology and storage ecosystem."

The partnership brings together Sharaf DG's established market presence, distribution capabilities and customer network with MiPhi's advanced storage technologies, supported by Phison's global expertise in NAND flash technology and Micromax's manufacturing capabilities.