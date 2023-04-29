Sharaf DG makes a green difference

Published: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 4:44 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Apr 2023, 5:12 PM

Sharaf DG in collaboration with Dubai Shopping Festival, invited electronics donations at its retail outlets to give back to the surroundings in a pivotal way. The e-waste collection drive created a means to encourage individuals to help reduce their carbon footprint. Families could bring old and used accessories, smartphones, laptops, tablets and other hard goods to Sharaf DG and get gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause.

A wholehearted contribution turned this into the largest e-waste collection drive of its kind in the region with 25 kilotons of e-waste collected. Yes Solutions responsibly supported the endeavour by recycling the collection. Sharaf DG has gone paperless and encourages customers to accept green bills over email. Cloth and paper bags have been introduced at all the stores to take home premium products in green covers.

A well-rounded approach has helped gain and serve the environment consistently since it first began. Sharaf DG has truly sowed the seeds for a greener tomorrow this season and hopes to continue making a sustainable shift through future endeavours.