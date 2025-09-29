  • search in Khaleej Times
Sharaf DG introduces a structured iPhone upgrade option in the UAE with Guaranteed Buyback

With GBB, customers enjoy assured value, priority stock, and effortless finance options, all under one roof

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 11:53 AM

In a groundbreaking move, Sharaf DG has returned with the region’s most compelling way to own the latest iPhone - Guaranteed Buyback (GBB), now live with the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air. In its fourth year, Sharaf DG’s GBB customers can receive 75 per cent of their iPhone’s invoice value back on their next upgrade, making it the highest value offered in the region.

Turning yearly upgrades into a smart, predictable spend, Sharaf DG is letting customers lock in a future value for their iPhone for up to three years. This innovative feature enables customers to upgrade at their convenience, without worrying about market swings.

Key features of GBB:

  • Up to 75 per cent back, guaranteed – Customers receive guaranteed future credit of up to 75 per cent, fixed from day one.

  • Priority access – They get first-in-line status at the next launch, with a device reserved in their name.

  • Start from just Dh 100 – GBB can be activated at checkout, allowing customers to future-proof their upgrade at a minimal upfront cost.

  • Lock for up to three years – Customers can lock in their upgrade for up to three years and upgrade whenever it suits them, with complete flexibility.

As authorised Apple resellers, Sharaf DG’s promise is simple. Pay less to upgrade more often. With GBB, customers enjoy assured value, priority stock, and effortless finance options, all under one roof.

“Starting September 19, 2025, the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air roll out in stores with priority access for 2023 and 2024 Guaranteed Buyback subscribers, including a reserved unit as a special privilege,” shared Nilesh Khalkho, CEO, Sharaf DG.

“Apple launches are moments of cultural excitement. At Sharaf DG, our promise is to make every launch an experience and an investment. Technology is at its best when it gives you freedom. And this is our way of ensuring Apple fans in the UAE can secure today’s innovation for tomorrow’s upgrade, worry-free,” he added.

With the launch of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series, Sharaf DG is offering flexible payment options and special benefits for visitors to the country too.

  • Split payments with Tabby or Tamara – Customers can pay in 4 easy installments, making it easier to manage their budget.

  • Tourist VAT refund – Visitors are eligible to claim VAT refunds on qualifying purchases, offering added value.

  • Authorised Apple reseller – Customers enjoy genuine Apple devices, expert guidance, and service that meets Apple’s highest standards.

With these compelling offers, Sharaf DG continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for Apple enthusiasts in the UAE and beyond.

Visit Sharaf DG stores or shop online at sharafdg.com.