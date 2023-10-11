Sharaf DG doubles record with 7.4 tons in books donation

The initiative helped saved a massive 51,800 gallons of water and 24.42 cubic yards of landfill space

Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 1:37 PM

Each year, millions of books are printed and go waste at the end of the academic year instead of being reused. Paper production adversely affects the environment and leads to a host of irreversible issues.

Recent developments in the retail space are geared towards a conscious shift to sustainable means. With Back to School, Sharaf DG invited book donations at their retail outlets to give back to the surroundings in a pivotal way. The book donation drive was created as a means to encourage parents and students to help reduce the carbon footprint.

Families could bring old and used books to Sharaf DG stores, to be recycled with our trusted partner, EnviroServe and get Sharaf DG Gift vouchers for contributing to the noble cause. Students and parents donated whole-heartedly and an extensive 7.4 ton books were received.

The initiative helped saved a massive 51,800 gallons of water and 24.42 cubic yards of landfill space. Furthermore, greenhouse emissions reduced by 7.4 metric tons, leading to a resounding impact on the environment and a true green difference that Sharaf DG had set out to make.

As students advance to the next academic year, most families are looking to create room for the new term’s books. Giving books a wise future extends their life purpose and translates to wholesome personal happiness. This further creates a ripple of good deeds in the society, encouraging more people to take a step in the green direction. And a large number of people associated with a noble cause helps build more compassionate human beings than before.

Recycling old books greatly helps nurture our very own green cover by reducing the consumption of all that destroys it. When we donate books, we help reduce their wood and water footprint. Wondering how? Did you know, an average book costs 600-800 glasses of water! Digest that.

The book donation drive is a strong force directed towards livelihoods on the larger front. It incentivises businesses, families and stakeholders which keeps the cycle moving forward. Sharaf DG truly sowed the seeds for a greener tomorrow this school season and hopes to continue making a sustainable shift through future endeavours.