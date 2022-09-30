Sharaf DG announces 'Mega Home Fest'

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 5:50 PM

Reclaiming the green cover by creating renewable and sustainable resources is no longer a matter of the future. The time is now. Sharaf DG is making this a reality with the much awaited 'Mega Home Fest', an ecological attempt to reverse and replenish our nature that nurtures. Restoring the ecosystem and improving the environment have taken focus and it was about time televisions, audio and appliances encapsulated the essence and drove initiatives that lent themselves to long term positive impact.

Sharaf DG is effectively addressing two needs this Mega Home Fest, by minimising the economic impact of energy on households while also rewarding energy efficient choices. Present your utility bills at Sharaf DG to avail a flat 10 per cent discount. Redeem instant cash discounts with green points on purchase of five, four and three star appliances or televisions.

Money grows on trees, quite literally at Sharaf DG. Cash in on the Dh5 million tree with assured gifts, daily raffles and home makeovers. Everyone is a winner with every purchase of television, audio, appliances or personal care products. What’s more? Home is where the heart is. Three mega winners get to give it a dream makeover of up to Dh120,000.

Lock your year’s worth of guaranteed savings up to Dh5000 with Sharaf DG. Enjoy discounts on purchases every month so you never miss another television or appliance. Upgrade to the latest that homes can look forward to with trade-in fiesta. Also enjoy delivery and installation of your favourite home appliances and televisions within 24 hours.

With energy efficiency at its core and to help reduce carbon footprint, customers can contribute to reduce the impact on climate change while going easy on their pockets. Add more stars to drop those utility bills. Televisions and home appliances have great potential for contributing to inclusive green growth, leading to low-carbon paths and Sharaf DG has set out to make a green difference in this direction.

