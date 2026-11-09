Shaping the future of learning: The SES difference

Sharjah English School (SES) continues to shape the future of learning by celebrating another year of outstanding academic achievement across its I/GCSE and A-level examination results.

Recognised as one of the top-performing British curriculum schools in the UAE, SES saw its students achieve excellent outcomes again this year, with 68 per cent A*-A and 86 per cent A*-B grades in I/GCSEs and 66 per cent A*-A and 83 per cent A*-B grades in A levels. Paired with outstanding results in international measures like PISA and TIMSS, its students emerge not only as high academic achievers but as well-rounded, articulate and self-assured leaders equipped for future success.

At the heart of the school’s vision is a commitment to raising standards both within its classrooms and across Sharjah. Working in close partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), SES proudly operates as a designated Teaching School.

In this leadership role, SES leads the way in sharing educational expertise to uplift the broader learning community. Driven by a consistent commitment to supporting peer institutions, its experienced educators deliver high-quality professional development, strategic coaching and executive mentoring to leadership staff at all levels across British Curriculum schools in Sharjah. By nurturing leadership talent and sharing proven pedagogical strategies, SES plays a vital role in elevating educational standards for students across the Emirate.

This educational leadership flows directly from its foundation and values. As the first British school in Sharjah with a proud 52-year legacy, SES remains a dedicated, community-first institution. As a not-for-profit school, every resource is reinvested directly into student wellbeing, world-class teaching, and expansive facilities. It is this unique combination of future-focused educational leadership, deep heritage, and student-first investment that defines “The SES Difference.”

To discover more about Sharjah English School or to book a school tour, visit: www.sharjahenglishschool.org.