Shangri-La Hotel Dubai hosted She International pageant

Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 10:57 AM

She International pageant Dubai, season one gala evening celebrating the diverse achievement of women in Dubai was held at Shangri-La Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai on March 27.

The pageant was the most anticipated event of women empowerment and the glamorous evening was witnessed by 150 VIP guests, socialites, key business associates and Dr Bu Abdullah, chairman of Bu Abdullah Group, a well-known business entrepreneur was the chief guest of the evening.

the gala evening started with the red carpet, followed by fashion walks, dance performances, singing, kids fashion show, awards, announcement of winners and the memorable evening ended with dinner. The event and initiative truly encouraged, endorsed, promoted, empowered, valued and celebrated women of today with no discrimination. It broke the barriers of skin, colour, height, weight, and age.

The participants highlighted their achievements in the intro round, showed their massive creativity in the creative round, and displayed their best in all other designer rounds. SHE as a platform celebrates the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across dimensions and geographical boundaries. It aims to inspire female achievers in present and into the future.

Dr Abdullah said: “Women empowerment is part of Emirati culture and we have a strong role in encouraging women in all fields to grow more and the progress achieved by women in the UAE is part of the vision of its leadership, which believes that empowering people is empowering the nation.”

She International Pageant Dubai was organised and conceptualised by Ladyz Fuzion and Dream Advertising. Registrations are open for She International Pageant Dubai — Season two and also for She Awards Dubai – Season two.