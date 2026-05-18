Shaklan Group turns shopping into a life-changing experience with ‘Dream Home’ prize giveaway

The Shaklan Group, a diversified conglomerate established in 1997, proudly hosted its Dream Home Prize Distribution Ceremony, marking the grand conclusion of one of the retail sector’s biggest promotional campaigns. The event celebrated the grand prize winners and the overwhelming response from shoppers across Dubai.

The prize distribution ceremony was a landmark occasion, as Natasha Peter was presented with the keys to a luxury residential unit in Dubai — a life-changing prize that reflects Shaklan Group’s commitment to making a tangible and positive impact on the lives of its valued customers. Suraj Singh was also honoured with a brand-new Jac JS4 car, adding to the excitement of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by members of the media and Shaklan Group’s senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, managing director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, executive director. Also present were board members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, along with Abdul Rasheed KK, general manager; Shajimon P, operations manager; and Shafeeq VP, finance manager, who joined in celebrating the milestone with the winning customers.

The “Win a Dream Home” campaign, which ran from December 23, 2025, to March 22, 2026, was one of the Group’s largest customer engagement initiatives. It offered customers the opportunity to participate in a grand raffle with a minimum spend of Dh50, featuring a luxury apartment as the grand prize, alongside a range of exciting rewards including a Jac JS4 car and weekly giveaways of the latest iPhone 17.

"This ceremony represents the heart of what Shaklan Group stands for,” said Aboo Haris. "Our mission has always been to provide world-class consumer goods and fresh food to our customers through an engaging and satisfying shopping experience. Seeing our customers’ dreams come true today is a testament to the community that has supported our vision since 1997. We are deeply grateful for their loyalty and trust, and we look forward to continuing to create moments of joy and value for every family we serve."

The campaign witnessed strong participation across all Shaklan outlets, reinforcing the Group’s position as a customer-centric retail brand. The prize distribution ceremony marked not just the conclusion of a successful campaign, but also a celebration of the trust, loyalty, and community engagement the brand has nurtured over the years.

Since its establishment in 1997, Shaklan Group has grown into a diversified retail organisation operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. Guided by a mission to provide world-class consumer goods and fresh food in an organised and engaging shopping environment, the Group continues to evolve as a value-driven and progressive retail brand committed to enhancing customer experiences across all its stores.

For more information, visit: www.shaklangroup.com