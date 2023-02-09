Shaima Hormillosa gets candid about the challenges faced by digital creators

By Deepak Jain Published: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 12:08 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Feb 2023, 12:23 PM

Today, who doesn't want to make a career on social media? But before entering the perilous world of digital creation, there's something you should know. The eminent lifestyle influencer Shaima Hormillosa, who is also admired for her fashion sense, talks about the problems faced by digital creators.

We know you might think that there are teething problems in every field. But guess what? In the online space, you will often encounter many challenges at different stages. Speaking of which, Hormillosa says: "As a digital creator, maintaining the schedule and keeping up with the quality content is the biggest hustle. If you haven't noticed, many people focus on posting regularly, which in turn hampers the quality of the content. If your posts aren't of people's use, they will not think twice before unfollowing you."

Adding further, Hormillosa also comments on how digital creators have to face tremendous competition in the online space. "There are a cosmic number of individuals catering to the same niche. Thus, you need to have some uniqueness in your content. I would suggest you be yourself! It's because no one can be you," says Hormillosa.

Moreover, this digital influencer says that it is also essential for digital creators to remain updated about the latest trends in the online space. Hormillosa says: "The online space is ever-evolving, and if you want to stay relevant in the game, then it's very important for you to keep up with the news and updates."

There are many more problems that this influencer wants to talk about. She has overcome all these obstacles to reach success. Hormillosa started her journey as a content creator in 2017. She has amassed more than a million followers on Instagram and also made it to the top 107 of Illustrado's 300 Most Influential Filipinos in the Gulf Legacy Edition. She is admired for her flamboyant lifestyle and extraordinary fashion sense.

Throughout these years of her journey, Shaima Hormillosa has also worked with brands like Olay, Luvlette, MOTF, Shein, Lemme Be, Lulu Group International, Glimpse Luxury, Zayn & Myza, Power Gummies, Raffaello, GK Hair, Mamaearth, OUNASS, La Senza, and many more.

Deepak Jain is a freelancer content writer.