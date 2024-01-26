Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group Triumphs as 'Best Perfume Brand of the Year' at The Visionary Leader Awards

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group of companies receiving The Visionary Leader Awards from Sheikh Ali bin Abdulla Almualla.

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 2:41 PM

The Swissôtel Al Murooj Hotel, Downtown, Dubai, was filled with the sweet aroma of success on Saturday, January 13, as Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group of Companies was honoured with the prestigious 'Best Perfume and Fragrance Brand of The Year' award at the Visionary Leader Awards. The grand ceremony, held under the esteemed patronage of Shaikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Alnuaimi, brought together leaders from various industries to recognise outstanding contributions. This accolade signifies a significant achievement in the company's remarkable 70-year journey, reaffirming its position as a pioneer in the fragrance industry. The Visionary Leader Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation across sectors, highlight Shaikh Mohd. Saeed's dedication to delivering exceptional products in the perfume category.

The Legacy

Founded in 1954, Shaikh Mohd Saeed Group of Companies has become a legendary perfume brand, crafting extraordinary fragrances. Established by the Late Shaikh Mohd Saeed, a fragrance connoisseur, the company played a pivotal role in introducing perfume manufacturing in the UAE, founding Al Souk, Deira's first perfume shop. Today, the brand deals with Arabic, Oriental, and Western perfumes, standing as a leading manufacturer, distributor, exporter, and retailer of renowned perfume brands such as Shaikh Saeed, Al Hunaidi, Dhammasons, Giovanni Bacci, Bernard-Dimitri, Paris Delice, and ARMAS, among others. Currently led by Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, a forward-thinking entrepreneur and the CEO, the company continues its distinguished legacy with over 70 years of excellence.

Muhammad Ali Saeed Shaikh, with a Bachelor's degree in Management from the American University and a master's degree from S P Jain School of Global Management, heads the company. With over two decades of experience in the perfume industry, he guides the brand through its rich history and legacy.

Aroma of Heritage

The Perfume House at Shindagha, housed in the former residence of Sheikha bint Saeed bin Maktoum, offers a unique museum experience dedicated to showcasing the significance of perfumes in the UAE. An avid perfume collector, Sheikha bint Saeed bin Maktoum's personal collection contributes to the museum's display. Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group, formerly known as 'Dhammasons,' holds a place of honor at the museum, reflecting its cultural legacy as the oldest perfume manufacturer in the region.

Excellence in Product Craftsmanship

At the heart of Shaikh Mohd Saeed Perfumes' success lies a relentless commitment to exceptional product quality. The brand's exclusive collection encompasses Arabic Perfumes, Western perfumes, perfume oils, Bakhoor, agarwood, home fragrances, and more. Each creation serves as a testament to the brand's dedication to providing a sensory journey that transcends time and borders.