Shabab Al Ahli Club honours Union Coop

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club honoured Union Coop, a large consumer cooperative in the UAE, for its platinum sponsorship of the 40th edition of GCC Men’s Basketball Championship held by Gulf Basketball Association and hosted by Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club. Suhail Al Bastaki, happiness and marketing director of Union Coop, received the honour from Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, board member of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club, chairman of the board of directors of the Sports Games Sector at Shabab Alahli Dubai Club, in the presence of officials from both sides in a ceremony held in Dubai.

The ceremony comes on the back of Union Coop signing a memorandum of understanding with Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club to be the platinum sponsor for the 40th edition of GCC Men’s Basketball Championship, due to its keenness to support the club to achieve its desired goals during the tournament and promote the sport of basketball. The memorandum was signed by Dr Suhail Al Bastaki, director of happiness and marketing department, on behalf of Union Coop, and Dr Majid Sultan Bin Sulaiman, executive director of Sports Games Sector and member of the board of directors, in the presence of officials.

Al Marri thanked Union Coop for its contribution and support in the Gulf forum. He stressed that national companies are competing to support and sponsor sports tournaments, and this is evidence of the people of the country standing together to help conduct various events in the UAE successfully. He added that the selection of the UAE and Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club to host the tournament is a result of the trust placed by the Basketball Organising Committee in the GCC and the UAE government.