Seven Mayfair unveils Dh1 billion Development ‘Mayfair Nexus’ in Wadi Al Safa 7 with a drone show

Seven Mayfair Real Estate Development marked its official entry into Dubai’s real estate landscape with the grand reveal of its first project, Mayfair Nexus, valued at Dh1 billion, during an exclusive event held at Mayfair Gardens, the project site in Wadi Al Safa 7.

Themed “Imagination Comes to Life,” the evening brought together a large audience of leading real estate professionals, partners, and industry stakeholders to witness the debut of a new brand shaped by experience, design, and integrity.

Set against the serene backdrop of Mayfair Gardens, the event showcased an immersive experience of the development — beginning with the architectural model walkthrough and culminating in a spectacular drone show that lit up the night sky, symbolising the transformation of imagination into reality.

Speaking about the unveiling event, Fauzaan Malkani, managing director and co-founder of Seven Mayfair, said: "Last night wasn’t just the launch of a project; it was the beginning of our story. Mayfair Nexus represents our belief that real estate should be built on transparency, trust, and timeless design." "Our philosophy, Living, As You Imagined, reflects how we approach every detail — from architecture to community planning. It’s about transforming imagination into livable, meaningful spaces that people can truly call home."

Designed by acclaimed architect Tony Ashai, Mayfair Nexus features nine residential towers, 434 apartments, and over 88,000 square feet of retail and F&B space, forming a connected community that blends lifestyle, wellness, and design. The development is RERA-approved, supported by an Escrow account, and scheduled for completion in Q4 2028.

The project’s modern architectural expression emphasises simplicity, proportion, and calm — featuring natural materials, balanced lighting, and fluid open spaces that create an atmosphere of understated luxury.

The event concluded with the drone show, a visual narrative celebrating Mayfair’s brand philosophy — bringing imagination, architecture, and emotion together to mark the beginning of a new chapter in Dubai’s evolving residential story.