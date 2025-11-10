  • search in Khaleej Times
Seven Mayfair appoints Deja Vu Real Estate as exclusive sales partner for Mayfair Nexus

Collaboration underscores shared values of trust, experience, and customer-centric excellence

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 6:59 PM

Seven Mayfair, an emerging name in Dubai’s real estate landscape, has officially appointed Deja Vu Real Estate as the exclusive sales partner for its debut residential community, Mayfair Nexus, located in Wadi Al Safa 7.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Seven Mayfair as it advances its mission to create communities built on transparency, trust, and lifestyle-led design. With nine low-rise buildings, more than 30 lifestyle amenities, and a design philosophy centered around its tagline — “Living, As You Imagined” — Mayfair Nexus embodies the developer’s promise to redefine contemporary community living in Dubai.

Fauzaan Malkani, managing director of Seven Mayfair, said: "Our partnership with Deja Vu Real Estate reflects our commitment to working with industry leaders who share our vision for excellence and customer trust. Deja Vu’s proven expertise, professionalism, and deep understanding of Dubai’s property market make them the ideal partner to lead the sales journey for Mayfair Nexus. Together, we aim to deliver an experience where every promise is met with performance."

Founded in 2007, Deja Vu Real Estate has established itself as one of Dubai’s most respected property consultancies, with a strong track record in residential and investment advisory. The firm will spearhead the sales strategy, broker outreach, and client engagement for Mayfair Nexus — bringing nearly two decades of market insight to support Seven Mayfair’s growth journey.

Akif Shaikh, executive director and co-founder of Deja Vu Real Estate, added: "We are proud to partner with Seven Mayfair for Mayfair Nexus — a development that blends thoughtful design, lifestyle balance, and trust. This collaboration brings together shared values of integrity and excellence, ensuring that every buyer experiences confidence and clarity from the very first interaction."

Through this partnership, Seven Mayfair reinforces its philosophy of building trust through transparency and quality, ensuring buyers and investors are supported with escrow-secured transactions, clear timelines, and premium delivery standards.

For more information, visit www.7mayfair.com