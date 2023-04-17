Seven: Dubai's pinnacle of wellness and fitness

Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:40 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 10:42 AM

Dubai, the city synonymous with luxury and innovation, is home to Seven, a cutting-edge wellness club that has captivated fitness enthusiasts since 2019. With 36,000 sq ft of opulence, over 2,000 annual members, and an extensive list of amenities, Seven is the ultimate fitness destination.

The gym area, complete with state-of-the-art equipment, is just the beginning of the Seven experience. Members have access to over 100 diverse fitness classes weekly, including CrossFit, boxing, yoga, pilates, and stretching. Catering to different preferences and skill levels, Seven ensures a tailored fitness journey for every individual.

Seven's dedication to holistic wellness shines through its in-house restaurant, spearheaded by celebrity chef Silvena Rowe. Her biohacking and longevity-inspired cuisine use fresh, healthy ingredients to nourish the body and mind. Rowe's culinary expertise elevates dining at Seven to a health-optimising experience.

The club’s amenities don't end there. Seven's indulgent spa offers a selection of treatments to rejuvenate tired muscles, while the ice bath provides the benefits of cold therapy. The on-site barber shop and soon-to-launch ladies' salon offer top-tier grooming services for a refreshed look.

Seven's commitment to convenience extends to valet parking, allowing members to enjoy a hassle-free experience from arrival to departure. The centre's focus on overall well-being and unmatched amenities make it Dubai's premier wellness facility.

In conclusion, Seven represents the epitome of wellness and fitness in the heart of Dubai. With its elite fitness offerings, rejuvenating spa treatments, and health-focused dining, Seven is the ultimate sanctuary for those who prioritize well-being. Regardless of one's fitness background or lifestyle, a visit to Seven is an essential experience for all.