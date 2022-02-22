Seven Capitals expands service horizons, ventures into education in financial markets

The UAE’s homegrown and largest share market brokerage firm, Seven Capitals transcends international boundaries with its plans of launching the Institute of Financial Market Studies – an industry first, in India.

Understanding the gap and the requirement to spread financial literacy, the Institute of Financial Market Studies will soon open its doors to students in Kochi, India. By facilitating both, long-term and short-term skill development courses in commodities, forex, and indices; Seven Capitals aims at focusing on the technical and fundamental aspects of trading. Equipped with in-depth knowledge and a practical approach, the institute will thoroughly prepare students to explore a career as financial analysts and financial entrepreneurs.

The company launched the banner for India's first and only institute for Financial Market Studies on Friday, February 11 at Burj Khalifa, Dubai. In addition to 500 guests from all over the world, the event gathered much appreciation from thousands of other spectators at Burj Khalifa.

Elaborating further, Mohammed Shaheen, CEO and managing director, Seven Capitals, said: “The company aims to instill a sense of entitlement and safe investment, as well as to build a new career and to empower the younger generation. We are striving to introduce a new work culture with endless possibilities, ensuring a lifelong financial security with breakthrough knowledge of distinguished and unique financial market investment studies for both men and women regardless of their age.”

“As a brand, Seven Capitals thrives on three qualities — honesty, transparency and integrity. We have always put our customers before profit and we will continue to do so in future as well,” added Shaheen.

Backed by innovation and aligned with the brand’s mission to improve the ways of investing in financial markets, Seven Capitals strongly believes that awareness through education is the right approach to take financial literacy to an accessible level. A trusted and ethical partner in trading, Seven Capitals’ Institute of Financial Market Studies eyes to map several other cities in the South Indian state of Kerela, in the near future.

