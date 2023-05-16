Seven: A new culinary collaboration with celebrity chef Silvena Rowe

With its state-of-the-art fitness offerings, rejuvenating spa treatments, and now, the partnership with Rowe, Seven is the ultimate sanctuary for those who prioritise well-being

Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 5:33 PM

Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury and innovation, is home to Seven, a cutting-edge 36,000-sq-foot wellness centre that has captivated fitness enthusiasts since its opening in 2019. With over 2,000 annual members and a vast array of high-end amenities, Seven is the ultimate fitness destination. Now, Seven is taking its commitment to holistic wellness to new heights with a groundbreaking collaboration with celebrity chef Silvena Rowe for its in-house restaurant.

The gym area, featuring state-of-the-art equipment, is merely the starting point of the Seven experience. Members can choose from over 100 diverse fitness classes weekly, including CrossFit, boxing, yoga, pilates, and stretching. Catering to various preferences and skill levels, Seven ensures a personalised fitness journey for every individual.

The new partnership with Rowe, however, is what truly elevates Seven's dedication to holistic wellness. As the culinary mastermind behind the in-house restaurant, Rowe brings her expertise in biohacking and longevity-focused cuisine to provide members with delicious, health-boosting meals. By using only the freshest and healthiest ingredients, Rowe's innovative culinary creations offer a unique dining experience that nourishes both the body and mind.

Seven's luxurious amenities don't end with the gym and restaurant. The indulgent spa offers a selection of treatments to rejuvenate tired muscles, while the ice bath provides the benefits of cold therapy. The on-site barber shop and soon-to-launch ladies salon offer top-tier grooming services for a refreshed look. To top it all off, Seven provides valet parking, ensuring a hassle-free experience from the moment members arrive.

In conclusion, Seven's collaboration with Rowe sets a new standard for wellness centres in Dubai. With its state-of-the-art fitness offerings, rejuvenating spa treatments, and now, the partnership with Rowe, Seven is the ultimate sanctuary for those who prioritise well-being. Regardless of one's fitness background or lifestyle, a visit to Seven, and a taste of Rowe's innovative culinary creations, is an essential experience for all.