SetupMate launches Business Gateway Package to simplify company formation for global entrepreneurs

SetupMate Management Consultancy, a leading UAE firm specialising in business and banking advisory services, and led by CEO Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, has announced the launch of its new “Business Gateway Package” — a comprehensive business setup solution designed to make company formation in Dubai more accessible, efficient, and affordable for global startups.

Dubai continues to witness a remarkable surge in new business registrations, reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s most attractive investment hubs. With favorable regulations, tax-free zones, and world-class infrastructure, the city attracts entrepreneurs and innovators eager to access global markets.

SetupMate is at the forefront of this growth, providing entrepreneurs with end-to-end business setup and banking advisory services, helping them transform ideas into thriving ventures in the UAE.

The newly launched Business Gateway Package, available at a flat fee of Dh14,900 until December 31, is tailored for startups, small businesses, and international investors. It includes all essential elements required for launching a business in Dubai.

The package covers:

Complete business establishment and licensing

One visa issuance

VAT or corporate tax consultancy at no extra cost

Support in opening a corporate bank account

Personal counseling session with CEO Rishi Raj Singh Rathore

Additional value-added services aimed at simplifying operations and ensuring a smooth startup journey

With this package, entrepreneurs can bypass the complexities and bureaucratic hurdles often associated with Dubai’s business setup process, gaining the confidence and guidance needed to focus on growing their business.

"Dubai is not just a business hub — it’s a global ecosystem that nurtures ideas and ambition," said Rishi Raj Singh Rathore, CEO of SetupMate. "The Business Gateway Package significantly simplifies the setup process, offering a stark contrast to the cumbersome procedures found in many other countries. Every new business we help establish is a testament to Dubai’s position as a true center of global enterprise."

SetupMate’s initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global startup hub, supporting innovation across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and sustainability. With its deep local expertise and extensive network, the firm ensures both new and established entrepreneurs receive the guidance needed to succeed in the UAE’s dynamic business landscape.

The company’s success in the UAE has also paved the way for international expansion, with a new office recently opened in London. This move strengthens SetupMate’s presence in the UK, creating a bridge for international clients seeking to access Dubai’s thriving business ecosystem. The global expansion strategy positions SetupMate as a trusted partner for entrepreneurs worldwide, uniting markets across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.