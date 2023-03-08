Setting revolutionary trends in real estate with home finder – Prerna Sukhija

Wed 8 Mar 2023

Prerna Sukhija is the founding member and managing director of Home Finder. She is an inspirational-oriented and proactive digital marketer who never fails to enlighten her clients with her exceptional work skills and quality services. Agility and multi-tasking are her major differentiating factors when it comes to being an entrepreneur. She is a result-oriented and energetic leader with exceptional passion for real estate. Nothing stopped her from achieving great heights in her business. Learn more about Prerna and Home Finder through our interview.

The pathway that led to it all

We were curious about the beginnings. Beginning of Home Finder and the beginning of Prerna’s professional career. We know one thing for sure, that dedication, passion, and hard work pays off, however, Prerna’s answers gave us more examples in this area when she talked about achieving her goals.

Which career path led you to where you are today?

I stepped foot into the Middle East market in 2015. Throughout my career journey, I have worked multiple jobs and hustled my way to one of the most recognised organisations in the UAE. All these experiences taught me the importance of marketing. It was not just giving leads and sales, but maintaining a healthy relationship with the client and giving them support and sharing with them solutions that are affordable and meet their goals.

What inspired you to develop the idea of your company?

Nothing could come in the way of achieving my goals. Even though I never had the backup of a mentor nor was I from a family of business, it was my pure dedication to my craft and commitment to satisfy each and every client that made me and Home Finder known in the market.

Evolving business, challenges and key strengths

How have your priorities in terms of business evolved since you first started?

At Home Finder, we provide overseas roadshows for our real estate clients, lead generation services, provide digital brand management services and support with lead verification. We have conducted roadshows in Dubai, Delhi, Mumbai, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore and more.

We have also ventured into business setup services and offer complete 360-degree services for new businesses in Dubai expecting to get better results.

What are the most challenging situations that your company overcomes?

One of the most difficult situations was being challenged by one of our biggest competitors in the market. We were at the stage of stopping whatever we were doing after having built everything this far. But we took the decision to stand by our decision to proceed and we have achieved greater success henceforth.

What's the key strength to overcome challenges?

We enjoy an upper hand in client management. We have realised that clients are not being given after-sales services in the market. And this has been the core of our business from the start.

Uniqueness, KPIs and real estate roadshows

What makes your company stand out from all the other businesses in your industry?

Our project targets an overseas market and conducts roadshows for real estate. We had considerable closings in a matter of a few days and were able to deliver new forms of marketing opportunities to our clients.

What KPIs do you use to measure your business success?

Recurring and growing business once the client has signed up with Home Finder has been our main key performance indicator.

Can you tell us about your company’s services?

We have found success for us and our clients in real estate roadshows. We have witnessed fast responses during these events and have received an increasing demand for our real estate roadshow services. We have also recently included immigration services in our roadshows.

Trust building and technological adaptation

How do you build trust with your employees and boost productivity without causing burnout?

New challenges. In our industry, every day there is something new to learn. The process is tedious, but the outcome and the expertise gained can't be attained with no amount of money. This keeps me and my team motivated and hungry.

How do you ensure that Home Finder remains upto date with new technologies and trends in your industry?

An integral part of our business is lead generation, which is done 90 per cent with the use of technology. The team is in a continuous effort to source new ways of getting genuine interests.

What advice would you give to starting entrepreneurs?

Never give up.

Our interview with Prerna Sukhija was intriguing and informative as we learned a lot about her entrepreneurial experience, services and overall uniqueness about Home Finder.

Thomson Kurian Ozhukayil is a content creator at home finder AE.