Setting new standards in women’s football with Onyx FC Girls Academy

The trajectory of Onyx FC mirrors the promising evolution of women’s football in the UAE

Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 3:57 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 3:58 PM

Shattering norms and reshaping the face of female football, Onyx FC emerges as a catalyst for change in the sporting sphere of Dubai. The founders form an inspiring team dedicated to fostering female football prowess and promoting active engagement in the sport.

UK-born Lisa Hayhoe’s love for football found a fresh avenue when she moved to the UAE. This led to the birth of Onyx FC. The Onyx co-founders have built a nurturing environment that pushes females to play, practice and polish their football skills under professional tutelage. “Onyx FC was conceived as a hub that champions and fosters women’s participation in football,” Hayhoe shares. “Our goal extends beyond sport; we aim to empower women, amplify self-assurance, and nurture faith in their abilities.” This vision has culminated in the creation of a vibrant, inclusive football community.

Onyx FC is more than a football club; it’s a beacon of opportunity for aspiring female footballers, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and assert their deserving place in the sport. Their journey has involved breaking societal molds and overcoming numerous obstacles. Hayhoe puts it succinctly, "Onyx FC is a place for women to play, learn and flourish. We celebrate every accomplishment, no matter its size, as a step in our shared journey."

The trajectory of Onyx FC mirrors the promising evolution of women’s football in the UAE. The club’s growth has inspired more women to immerse themselves in football, defying stereotypes and reinforcing that football is a sport without gender boundaries. The combined leadership of Lisa Hayhoe, Hind Alzarouni, Lauren McMurchie and Georgia Adderley propels Onyx FC to continually advance women’s football, standing as a guiding light for aspiring female footballers while advocating for increased female representation in the sport.

Onyx FC is proud to provide high-quality coaching for young females aged 4-16, with an aim to refine their football skills," states Lisa Hayhoe, "As the lead coach of our girls' academy, I'm committed to preparing our players for promising futures within the realm of football. Our dedicated girls from Onyx FC have demonstrated their skills in local leagues, proving their potential and determination." She further adds, "We conduct regular training sessions across three locations in Dubai. The purpose of these sessions extends beyond just improving techniques; it is about nurturing the essential skills of teamwork, communication and commitment. These attributes are instrumental in shaping not only great footballers but well-rounded individuals."

For additional information about Onyx FC, visit www.onyx-fc.com or follow their official social media platforms @onyxfc_.