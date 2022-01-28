Service My Car expands operations in Oman and UK

The UAE’s first and largest car maintenance network, Service My Car, has successfully established an international presence by introducing breakthrough technological automotive solutions in Oman and the UK.

A global takeover had been imminent ever since the company raised $10 million in a seed round last year. This remarkable expansion strategy comes on the back of witnessing a business growth of over 200 per cent in 2021, which included a record of over 15,000 cars serviced and over 50,000 registered customers to date.

Service My Car boasts a technological infrastructure that will enable car owners in Oman and the UK to get all their car maintenance done from home by using the website or app.

“Time is precious, and we understand that. Why would anyone want to spend so much time getting a routine car service when they can do it from home?” asked Ozair Puda, founder and CEO of Service My Car.

The company also caters to the specific regional demands of both Oman and the UK. They provide a contactless MOT renewal service for car owners in the UK, enabling them to get their registration renewed without leaving their homes.

“Most people don’t have the time for car maintenance anymore, and thus, feel more inclined to use our services. By tapping into crucial markets, we want to establish Service My Car as a global brand that every car owner is not only aware of but is also a consumer of,” Ozair added.

With this expansion, the company aims to expand to other vital markets like the USA, India, and the rest of the GCC. Service My Car already intends to introduce mobile service units in metropolitan areas across India.

