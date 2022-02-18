Sergas Group signs strategic partnership with Royal Strategic Partners

Leading company, Sergas Group, recently signed a strategic partnership agreement with Royal Strategic Partners, an affiliate company of Strategic Investment Capital which specialises in investment, development, establishment and management of real-estate projects. The agreement aims at enhancing the infrastructure in the gas sector in the MENA region and other areas.

The agreement signing took place at Sergas Abu Dhabi Group headquarters by Dr Hamad Al Ali, CEO of Royal Strategic Partners and Mohamed Damak, CEO of Sergas group.

Dr Ali, said: ‘We are proud of this partnership with Sergas group and the agreement will achieve a great economic value for both parties. Royal Strategic Partners contributes to the development of infrastructure of gas in MENA region and this agreement is in line with our strategy to support economic sectors. We look forward to working with Sergas group and benefiting from its vast expertise in this field.”

Damak, said: “This partnership is of great importance to both companies as it enhances strategic plans which is in line with the GCC vision 2020 - 2030 and commitment for shared sustainable growth in the gas sector. Moreover, it confirms our continuous commitment to provide our clients with solutions that guarantee the best mix of value, service, safety and support. We are confident that our combined strength will enable us to provide projects and services of high value to our clients.”

“Through this partnership, Sergas Group will be able to expand its existing portfolio of 7,500 projects across the GCC region, which currently supplies more than 30,000 metric tons of LPG annually. This strategic partnership is a milestone in our journey to become one of the largest infrastructure companies,” Damak added.