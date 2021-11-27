Sennheiser appoints Iva Georgieva as brand ambassador for music video

Ryan Burr, head of technical sales and application engineering, Sennheiser Middle East, with Iva Georgieva during the unboxing of customised 50th National Day microphone from Sennheiser at BarCoe Studio

As a part of Sennheiser’s continuing commitment to the music industry, the audio manufacturer is launching a music video to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day, along with its new brand ambassador Iva Georgieva.

The search for Sennheiser’s brand ambassador started in October 2021 with a contest on media and social media. Georgieva was declared the winner to become the Sennheiser brand ambassador to lead the music video to be released for the UAE National Day.

The first runner up position was seized by Andrea Florez, a Dubai-based musician, and singer, while the second position was secured by Mary Nademo, a UAE-based talent from Ukraine.

Mig Cardamone, regional sales director, Sennheiser Middle East, said: “We are happy to support local artists and the music industry here as we do around the world. This initiative to celebrate the UAE’s 50th National Day has been exciting, starting with the campaign launch to look for Sennheiser’s brand ambassador. We were impressed by the number of entries and the talent displayed, so it was a difficult decision to select the finalists and choose the winner.

Collaborating with BarCoe studios has helped bring in their expertise and experience in music and video production. Our winner has an opportunity to work in a completely professional set up with experts from the industry.”

Georgieva, from Bulgaria, is a professional singer with an international experience and is based in Dubai. For the past few years, she has performed at several high-profile events. The artiste will receive Sennheiser equipment and support for her performances during her tenure as the ambassador with the brand, in addition to being the lead artist for the music video for the UAE National Day.