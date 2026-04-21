Senior executives gather in Dubai for Directors’ Institute Board Readiness Seminar amid rising GCC demand

Amid rising demand for qualified independent directors across the GCC, senior business leaders in Dubai convened for a Board Readiness Seminar hosted by Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors. The session focused on evaluating executives’ preparedness to transition from operational leadership roles into boardroom positions.

Designed as a structured governance assessment, the seminar enabled participants to identify competency gaps between executive leadership and board-level responsibilities, reflecting the region’s growing emphasis on independent directorship and stronger governance frameworks.

Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, an initiative by World Development Corporation, hosted its exclusive seminar, “Becoming a Corporate Director on Global Boards,” at Dubai Digital Park, International Free Zone Authority, on February 13, 2026. The event brought together AVPs, vice presidents, directors, founders, and c-suite executives.

The session was opened by Dr Heval Mehta, managing director and CEO, Directors’ Institute - World Council Of Directors and led by Zeeshaan Pathan, group managing director and CEO of World Development Corporation. Together, they delivered a combination of governance expertise and boardroom insight. The seminar was built on a clear premise: many accomplished executives may be closer to the boardroom than they think, yet unaware of the gaps holding them back.

Participants were guided through regulatory shifts reshaping board composition across the GCC, including independent director requirements and ESG mandates. With Vision 2030 objectives and increasing institutional investor participation, expectations for board accountability are rising, driving demand for governance-ready directors.

Through a structured self-assessment framework, attendees evaluated themselves against nine core competencies defining modern directorship, including governance, ESG, technology, financial acumen, and cultural intelligence. For many, it was the first time measuring their readiness against a global benchmark.

The discussion also addressed what often holds leaders back: invisible personal branding, limited networks, and a passive approach to board opportunities rather than strategic positioning.

The seminar outlined a pathway forward through the International Corporate Directorship Programme (ICDP), a certification designed for executives transitioning into board roles. Directors’ Institute also collaborates with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, reinforcing its commitment to global governance education.

Pathan noted: “We didn’t set out to inspire people; we set out to make them see clearly. The leaders in that room need precision, where they stand, what the boardroom demands, and what to do next.”

Directors’ Institute – World Council of Directors, an initiative of World Development Corporation, is a globally recognised leader in corporate governance and boardroom leadership, having trained over 7,000 directors and supporting executives across the GCC and international markets.

Directors’ Institute has confirmed its next Dubai Board Readiness Seminar, with details to follow. For more information, visit: www.directors-institute.com