Selfdrive, UAE’s largest car rental tech platform, launches super app in Qatar and Bahrain

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 3:52 PM

Selfdrive, the region’s largest car rental tech platform, is expanding its geographical footprint by launching in Qatar and Bahrain after Oman. The move comes following the app’s growing popularity and success, making it the first super app to be launched in the region.

The company aims to acquire 50 to 65 per cent of the digital rental market share in these markets with seamless customer experience and range of product offerings through the app. Selfdrive offers BD 10 or QR 100 flat discount to its customers on their first booking as part of the launch offer.

Using the app’s easy and convenient process of ‘Search – Select – Pay’ ethos, Selfdrive customers in the region have access to over 5,000 vehicles available for rentals starting from one day to 36 months, delivered to their doorstep. The longest available lease period is up to 36 months, while subscription (micro lease) and LeasePro (lease to own) features are also available.

“Our expansion into Bahrain and Qatar is a testament to our growing popularity and success, and an indicator of the changing landscape of the automotive rental market in the region and beyond. We plan to add further new markets in the Middle East and are actively looking at other regions globally as business goes from strength to strength,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.

When it comes to user experience, Selfdrive employs artificial intelligence (AI) technology to customise the experience of every user depending on their preference of vehicle. Brands on offer include Nissan, Infiniti, Renault, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Geely, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Kia among others. The number of brands on the app continues to grow, collaborating with over 20 automotive brands and their dealerships listed.

Selfdrive is now looking at Saudi Arabia and Kuwait markets. Further plans are afoot to venture westward into UK, Europe and the United States by the third and the fourth quarter of 2022.